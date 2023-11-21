copy link
Web3 Multimedia Platform Poglin Secures Investment From Animoca Brands
2023-11-21 00:16
According to Foresight News, Web3 multimedia platform Poglin has received an undisclosed investment from Animoca Brands. Following this investment, Poglin will announce its next updates, feature releases, and exclusive collaborations. The platform aims to create a Web3 IP platform covering various fields such as video games, animation, and comics.
