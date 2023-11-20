Phantom Launches Cross-Chain Converter for Ethereum and Solana Tokens

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency wallet Phantom has introduced a new cross-chain converter, allowing users to bridge tokens between Ethereum and Solana directly within Phantom. Users can select any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) token and bridge it to Solana while converting it to USDC. If SOL is needed to pay transaction fees, users can utilize Refuel to cross-chain a portion of the tokens and exchange them for SOL, enabling immediate payment of transaction fees after the cross-chain process.

