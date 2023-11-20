Shiba Inu Introduces Donate Feature on Shibarium and Partners with Manny Pacquiao

According to CryptoPotato, Shiba Inu has introduced a 'Donate functionality' to its layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, allowing users to financially support non-profit validators who contribute to the network's security and efficiency. Since its launch in August, Shibarium has shown rapid progress, surpassing 1.5 million blocks and nearing 4 million transactions, indicating significant activity and growth on the network. Shiba Inu also announced a partnership with former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao, who expressed gratitude towards the SHIB community for supporting the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, highlighting the coin's expanding influence beyond the digital asset space. The 'Donate functionality' enables users to contribute financially to non-profit validators who are vital in maintaining the security and efficiency of the L2 network. The announcement states, 'In our continuous effort to foster a supportive and inclusive ecosystem, we have introduced an intuitive donation system enabling users to donate money seamlessly to their preferred non-profit validators. Our users can now support the sustenance and growth of these validators, bolstering the overall integrity and resilience of the Shibarium network.' The latest update coincides with Shibarium's rapid progress in the past couple of months. The network, which officially went live in August, has blasted through multiple milestones and keeps making headlines. The total number of blocks on the L2 scaling solution surpassed 1.5 million, while total transactions are close to 4 million. In addition to launching Shibarium's new feature, Shiba Inu splashed the waters by inking an important deal with renowned former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao. The partnership was disclosed on Twitter through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation page, with Pacquiao expressing his gratitude to the SHIB community for their support.

