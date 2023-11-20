Buy Crypto
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Accumulates Record $157 Billion in Cash and Treasuries

Binance News
2023-11-20 21:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has accumulated a record $157 billion in cash, Treasury bills, and other liquid assets, preparing to capitalize on potential economic turmoil, says Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University. The company's cash pile has grown by nearly $50 billion in the past 12 months, partly due to Buffett and his team selling $5 billion of stocks on a net basis last quarter. Hanke believes that Buffett is anticipating troubled economic waters and is positioning himself to take advantage of potential bargains and attractive deals. The Berkshire CEO has a history of profiting from lending to and rescuing distressed financial institutions during economic downturns. During the financial crisis, Berkshire deployed $21 billion across five transactions in just 18 months, striking lucrative deals with Goldman Sachs, General Electric, Mars, Dow Chemical, and Swiss Re. Additionally, Berkshire earned over $4 billion of interest, dividend, and investment income last quarter, a 70% increase from the third quarter of last year. This increase was partly due to the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate from nearly zero to over 5% since last spring, boosting Berkshire's returns from its Treasuries. Hanke suggests that Buffett's cash build-up positions him well to purchase discounted stocks and businesses and lend money at attractive rates if the economy falters. Meanwhile, he'll continue to earn a solid return with minimal risk thanks to higher bond yields. Other commentators, such as Portfolio Wealth Advisors chief Lee Munson, also view Buffett's growing cash reserves as a cautionary sign for investors, indicating that he may not see any attractive deals currently available.
