Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Black Market Money Traders in Buenos Aires React to Milei's Presidential Win

Binance News
2023-11-20 20:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, in downtown Buenos Aires, a small group of black market money traders, known as 'arbolitos' or little trees, called for business on Monday, following the election of libertarian outsider Javier Milei as president, who has pledged to dollarize the economy. The illegal trade in dollars has gained attention due to Milei's rise in a country where the local peso is plagued by triple-digit inflation and rapid depreciation, causing most people to have little faith in it. Strict capital controls on official currency trading have limited formal access to dollars, resulting in a range of parallel rates where dollars trade at a significant premium, over 900 pesos per greenback compared to 350 at the official rate. On Monday, some 'little trees' were selling dollars at between 920-950 pesos per dollar, similar to the previous Friday's level. One vendor, Marcelo, said his associates were selling dollars at 920, down from 950 on Friday, citing signs of the peso gaining value in crypto markets, the only ones trading. Many are uncertain about what the future holds as markets reopen, with the peso having slid rapidly this year in all markets and a devaluation expected in the coming weeks after a sharp readjustment in August. However, some hope that Milei's ambitions, including dollarizing Argentina's economy and closing the central bank, will bring more financial stability to a country where poverty has exceeded 40% this year.
View full text