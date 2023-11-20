Black Market Money Traders in Buenos Aires React to Milei's Presidential Win

According to Yahoo News, in downtown Buenos Aires, a small group of black market money traders, known as 'arbolitos' or little trees, called for business on Monday, following the election of libertarian outsider Javier Milei as president, who has pledged to dollarize the economy. The illegal trade in dollars has gained attention due to Milei's rise in a country where the local peso is plagued by triple-digit inflation and rapid depreciation, causing most people to have little faith in it. Strict capital controls on official currency trading have limited formal access to dollars, resulting in a range of parallel rates where dollars trade at a significant premium, over 900 pesos per greenback compared to 350 at the official rate. On Monday, some 'little trees' were selling dollars at between 920-950 pesos per dollar, similar to the previous Friday's level. One vendor, Marcelo, said his associates were selling dollars at 920, down from 950 on Friday, citing signs of the peso gaining value in crypto markets, the only ones trading. Many are uncertain about what the future holds as markets reopen, with the peso having slid rapidly this year in all markets and a devaluation expected in the coming weeks after a sharp readjustment in August. However, some hope that Milei's ambitions, including dollarizing Argentina's economy and closing the central bank, will bring more financial stability to a country where poverty has exceeded 40% this year.

View full text