Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Microsoft and Nvidia Stocks Reach All-Time Highs Amid AI Sector Developments

Binance News
2023-11-20 20:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Microsoft (MSFT) stocks reached an all-time high of $378.81 on November 20, following a tumultuous weekend for the AI sector involving the ousting of OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman. Nvidia (NVDA) stocks also hit an all-time high of $499.60, continuing a trend that has seen its shares rise from a one-year low of $138.84. Both stocks have experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by the explosion in the AI field spurred by the onset of deep learning and generative models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Many experts attribute Microsoft's late November push to the company's newest AI hire, former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Altman was fired by OpenAI's board of directors on November 17 in a surprise announcement and was initially replaced by company CTO Mira Murati, who was named as interim CEO. Shortly thereafter, Murati was replaced by former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear. Both Altman and fellow OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman have reportedly agreed to head up a new AI division at Microsoft, despite the company's $13 billion investment in OpenAI. Microsoft stocks surged on the news, and gains have been steady for the entire sector throughout most of 2023. Other notable AI stocks, such as IBM and Tencent, have demonstrated high yield performance alongside Microsoft and Nvidia. Nvidia's all-time gains come as the company shores up its position as the go-to outlet for artificial intelligence training hardware, with a significant market share due to its graphical processing units (GPUs). The future of the November 20 highs and Altman's status at Microsoft remains uncertain, as a group composed of a majority of OpenAI's employees has penned an open letter demanding the company's board reinstate the former CEO, else face a walkout.
View full text