Nike Launches Public Presale for RTFKT Dunk Genesis Sneakers without NFT Requirement

According to Decrypt, Nike has launched a public presale for its new RTFKT Dunk Genesis sneakers, allowing anyone to purchase the shoes without owning a RTFKT NFT. The Nike x RTFKT Dunk Ghost Edition and Dunk VOID Edition are priced at $222 each. Both sneaker styles have a futuristic edge, matching RTFKT's previous designs and the visual vibe of its digital sneakers. They also have unique properties, such as the 'Vial Clip Tongue' and 'Modular Heel Shield' mods that can be detached to customize the look. Nike will offer up 3D files so owners can create their own mods. Although an NFT is not required to purchase the sneakers, they are tied to NFTs through an embedded near-field communication (NFC) chip called the RTFKT World Merging chip. This chip allows the owner to obtain a digital collectible and connect the physical product with the digital collectible. The VOID Edition sneakers are expected to ship by July 31, 2024, while the Ghost Edition shoes will ship by August 31, 2024. It is unclear which blockchain Nike and RTFKT will mint the associated NFT collectibles on, but RTFKT has previously minted on Ethereum, and Nike has its .Swoosh digital kicks platform on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling network.

