Ubisoft Launches NFT Avatars for The Sandbox Metaverse Game

According to Decrypt, Ubisoft, the maker of Assassin's Creed, is expanding its presence in the blockchain world by launching a new set of NFT avatars for the metaverse game, The Sandbox. The avatars are based on Ubisoft's new Netflix animated series, 'Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.' A total of 1,866 unique player avatars will be released as NFTs on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling network. The collection includes renditions of classic Ubisoft action hero Rayman, as well as Jade and Pey'j, heroes of the cult classic game Beyond Good & Evil. The minting of these avatars is scheduled for November 29, but the pricing has not yet been announced. Ubisoft previously released Sandbox avatars based on its Rabbids franchise in February, selling them for 100 SAND each. The company has been actively involved in the Web3 world, recently announcing plans for a free Ethereum NFT drop around its upcoming Champions Tactics game on the Oasys blockchain. Ubisoft has also collaborated with Immutable, the gaming platform tied to the Immutable X and Immutable zkEVM networks, and supported the Cronos and Hedera ecosystems.

