Aptos Labs and READYgg Collaborate to Integrate NFTs into Web3 Gaming

According to Decrypt, Aptos Labs and crypto gaming platform READYgg have announced a collaboration to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into various games and gaming platforms via the Aptos network. By the end of the year, at least four games or social gaming platforms are expected to launch their Web3 elements on Aptos. READYgg has signed agreements with over 20 Web2 game publishers to add blockchain elements to their games. Confirmed titles include dungeon crawler RPG Runestone Keeper from Cimu Games, action game Rescue Robots Sniper Survival from Aeria Games Canada, and the Minijuegos and ToroFun social gaming platforms. A READYgg representative revealed that Runestone Keeper will feature collectible hero characters as NFTs, and players can mint an in-game 'run' as an NFT to create tournaments for others to attempt. Rescue Robots will have NFT weapons and gun wraps, and players can create and sell their own content via NFTs. Both Minijuegos and ToroFun will adopt NFT-based loyalty models that reward players for engagement. The READYgg ecosystem is supported by the RDYX token. Mo Shaikh, co-founder & CEO of Aptos Labs, stated that the partnership with READYgg will accelerate the delivery of studio-quality Web3 games, user experiences, and compelling ownable assets. READYgg is set to start launching these games on Aptos beginning December 6, with an allowlist campaign starting today to grant eligible players early access to the games.

