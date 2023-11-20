Vega Protocol Launches Decentralized Perpetual Contracts

According to Foresight News, Vega Protocol, a trade-focused blockchain, has introduced decentralized perpetual contracts. This new offering complements the existing products provided since the launch of Vega's mainnet in March. The perpetual contracts will be permissionless and determined by community members who propose and vote on specific assets for their creation. In addition, the project's community-led governance will have the option to approve any ERC-20 token for settlement through its governance mechanism. This differs from the standard practice of restricting settlements to USDC or equivalent stablecoins.

