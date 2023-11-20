Dfinity Foundation Partners with SingularityNET to Improve Decentralized AI Infrastructure

According to Cointelegraph, research and development firm Dfinity Foundation has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI)-focused blockchain firm SingularityNET to enhance the infrastructure of decentralized AI and enable decentralized applications (DApps) on the Internet Computer blockchain to access large language models (LLMs). The companies announced the launch of a joint initiative on Nov. 20 to integrate the ICP blockchain with the SingularityNET marketplace. The initiative aims to address the lack of transparency in the training data of AI tools due to its centralized nature. The two companies believe that decentralizing AI models will make them tamper-proof and transparent. Blockchain developers who want to connect with AI can use the ICP network as a result of the collaboration. Decentralized AI models on ICP are run within smart contracts, making the training parameters of the LLMs tamper-proof and open source. In addition to the blockchain integration, the two companies will also connect their grant programs to stimulate community developer engagement and provide resources that can be used to advance decentralized AI. Ben Goertzel, the CEO of SingularityNET, emphasized the importance of making the most advanced AI systems available via decentralized networks, not owned or controlled by any elite group, Big Tech company, or government agency. Dominic Williams, the founder of the Dfinity Foundation, said there has been an increase in projects using AI on the ICP blockchain since it launched a $5 million grant in July. According to Williams, the initiative with SingularityNET will further advance their vision for decentralized AI.

