copy link
create picture
more
OpenAI Chief Scientist Expresses Regret Over Board Actions, Receives Support From Founder
Binance News
2023-11-20 14:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever has expressed regret over his actions involving the company's board. In a statement on the X platform, Sutskever said, 'I never intended to hurt OpenAI. I love everything we have built together, and I will do everything in my power to bring the company back together.' Following his statement, OpenAI founder Sam Altman shared Sutskever's sentiments and expressed his support.
View full text