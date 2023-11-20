BP-FLAC Raises $10 Million in Funding Round with Participation from Amazon and NVIDIA

According to Foresight News, blockchain-powered federated learning artificial intelligence (BP-FLAC) has announced the completion of a $10 million financing round. Participants in the funding round included Eureka Partners, Westlabs, Mybitdata Ltd., DecentraLabs, tech giants Amazon and NVIDIA, and Middle Eastern family office Alkhabeer Fund. BP-FLAC primarily relies on global GPU nodes to provide computing power allocation for AI training. The company also utilizes zero-knowledge algorithms to address data privacy issues in AI training and offers token rewards to users who provide computing power support. The newly raised funds will be used for the company's global expansion and the development of GPU computing power intelligent allocation technology.

