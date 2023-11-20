ARK Invest and 21Shares Resubmit Revised S-1 Filing for Bitcoin ETF

According to Foresight News, ARK Invest and 21Shares have resubmitted a revised S-1 filing for their joint Bitcoin spot ETF, 'ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF'. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart shared this information in a tweet, suggesting that the ongoing dialogue with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may be the reason for the resubmission. The revised filing indicates that ARK Invest and 21Shares are still working towards gaining regulatory approval for their Bitcoin ETF. The SEC has yet to approve a Bitcoin ETF in the United States, despite several applications from various firms. The regulator has expressed concerns over market manipulation and investor protection, leading to delays in the approval process. As the crypto market continues to grow, the demand for a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. remains high. If approved, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF would provide investors with exposure to the cryptocurrency without the need to directly purchase or store it. This could potentially attract more institutional investors to the market and further legitimize the asset class.

