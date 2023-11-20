copy link
BNBswap Ventures Invests in Social DApp Friend3
2023-11-20 13:11
According to Foresight News, BNBswap has announced a strategic investment in social decentralized application (DApp) Friend3, though the specific investment amount has not been disclosed. Friend3 is a decentralized application that focuses on allowing creators to set their own pricing curves for paid group memberships, supporting various social platforms, not limited to X (formerly Twitter).
