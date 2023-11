BNBswap Ventures Invests in Social DApp Friend3

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, BNBswap has announced a strategic investment in social decentralized application (DApp) Friend3, though the specific investment amount has not been disclosed. Friend3 is a decentralized application that focuses on allowing creators to set their own pricing curves for paid group memberships, supporting various social platforms, not limited to X (formerly Twitter).