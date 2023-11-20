Trust Wallet Integrates Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mantle Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Trust Wallet has announced the integration of the Ethereum Layer 2 network Mantle mainnet. This integration introduces two features: support for users to connect with various DApps offered on the Mantle mainnet through Trust Wallet, and Trust Wallet support for sending, receiving, and managing Mantle's native token MNT. The integration of Mantle mainnet into Trust Wallet allows users to access a wide range of decentralized applications (DApps) on the platform. Additionally, Trust Wallet users can now send, receive, and manage the native MNT token, further expanding the wallet's capabilities and enhancing the user experience.

