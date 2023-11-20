Buy Crypto
Bonk Inu Memecoin Surges 50% in 24 Hours and 2,300% Monthly

Binance News
2023-11-20 12:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bonk Inu (BONK), a Solana-based memecoin, has experienced a significant increase, jumping 50% in 24 hours and 2,300% monthly, reaching an all-time high with a market cap over $200 million. BONK's surge aligns with a broader crypto market uptrend and positive developments like potential BTC ETF approval in the US. Its growth could also be linked to Solana's recent performance, which has seen significant gains. Bonk Inu, described as the first Solana-dog cryptocurrency 'for the people, by the people,' has experienced a massive uptrend lately. Its price has jumped by almost 50% in the past 24 hours and an astonishing 2,300% on a monthly basis. The asset currently trades at an all-time high of around 0.00000464, while its market capitalization surpassed the $200 million milestone. BONK's impressive spike started at the end of October when Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and many other leading cryptocurrencies were in the midst of a mini-bull run. In addition, the sector was infused with enthusiasm that certain positive developments, such as the approval of the first spot BTC ETF in America, might be around the corner. Another factor playing a role in BONK's price explosion could be its connection to Solana (SOL). The latter has been among the best-performing crypto assets in the past few months, rising to as high as $67 last week. Despite BONK's rapid growth, investors are cautioned about the high volatility and risks associated with memecoins, emphasizing the need for careful consideration and research before investing.
