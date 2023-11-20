Over 1,200 Attendees Gather at zkDay Istanbul, Showcasing Growing Interest in Zero-Knowledge Technology

According to Cointelegraph, the recent zkDay Istanbul event attracted over 1,200 zero-knowledge (ZK) developers, community members, and enthusiasts, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The event, which focused on knowledge sharing and collaboration, built on the success of zkDay Paris and featured ZK-focused projects from various stages. Manta Network, Polyhedra Network, and =nil; Foundation sponsored the event. Kenny Li, the COO and co-founder of Manta Network, expressed excitement about the growing interest in ZK technology from country to country. The zkDay Pitch competition saw participation from numerous high-quality projects, and Li anticipates future collaborations with zkDay Pitch sponsor ETH Global to provide greater exposure to promising upcoming projects. Abner Jia, the CEO of Polyhedra Network, also expressed optimism about the ZK community's growth. Improving user experience remains a common goal across the ZK community as projects strive to onboard users into next-generation consumer products. Li highlighted Manta Pacific's focus on Universal Circuits, offering ZK-as-a-Service to help developers launch EVM-compatible decentralized applications that leverage ZK without having to figure out the cryptographic elements. The zkDay Istanbul event showcased the strong convergence of the ZK community to the core mission of developers, users, and community in Web3 in general. The year-over-year growth in the ZK dev community suggests that the future of ZK technology holds incredible promise, with collaboration being key for the ZK ecosystem to thrive.

View full text