CoinGecko Co-Founder Announces Redesign of Homepage Under 'Moon Project'
Binance News
2023-11-20 11:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, CoinGecko co-founder and COO Bobby Ong has announced that the design and engineering team has revamped the homepage under an internal project named 'Moon Project'. The new design aims to improve user experience and provide a more streamlined interface for visitors.
