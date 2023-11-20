copy link
Decentralized Machine Learning Network Bittensor's Token TAO Surges Over 11% In 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-11-20 11:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the decentralized machine learning network Bittensor's token TAO experienced a short-term breakthrough of 300 USDT before falling back to 292 USDT. The token's 24-hour increase was over 11%.
