Digital Asset Investment Products See $176 Million Inflow in Eighth Consecutive Week
Binance News
2023-11-20 10:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, last week saw a total inflow of $176 million into digital asset investment products, marking the eighth consecutive week of inflows. Since the beginning of the year, the total inflow has reached $13.2 billion. Additionally, the share of ETPs in the total cryptocurrency volume is on the rise, averaging 11%, significantly higher than the long-term historical average of 3.4% and well above the average level during the 2020/21 bull market. Last week, Bitcoin inflows totaled $155 million, while several altcoins also experienced inflows. Solana, Ethereum, and Avalanche saw inflows of $13.6 million, $3.3 million, and $1.8 million, respectively.
