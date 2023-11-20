Digital Asset Investment Products See $176 Million Inflow in Eighth Consecutive Week

According to Foresight News, last week saw a total inflow of $176 million into digital asset investment products, marking the eighth consecutive week of inflows. Since the beginning of the year, the total inflow has reached $13.2 billion. Additionally, the share of ETPs in the total cryptocurrency volume is on the rise, averaging 11%, significantly higher than the long-term historical average of 3.4% and well above the average level during the 2020/21 bull market. Last week, Bitcoin inflows totaled $155 million, while several altcoins also experienced inflows. Solana, Ethereum, and Avalanche saw inflows of $13.6 million, $3.3 million, and $1.8 million, respectively.

