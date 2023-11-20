copy link
Optimism Foundation Transfers 22.4 Million OP Tokens Worth $40.32 Million
2023-11-20 10:40
According to Foresight News, the Optimism Foundation recently transferred 22.4 million OP tokens, valued at approximately $40.32 million, to a multi-signature address starting with '0x44a2'. The transaction took place within a span of 30 minutes.
