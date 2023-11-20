DWF Labs Partners With Decentralized Film Platform MovieBloc

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced a partnership with decentralized film and short film distribution platform MovieBloc. The collaboration aims to boost MovieBloc's development through DWF Labs' resources and network, increasing the platform's exposure and expanding its creator ecosystem. MovieBloc utilizes blockchain technology to provide filmmakers with transparent revenue sharing, audience data, and equal screening opportunities, empowering filmmakers and offering audiences access to new and diverse content.

