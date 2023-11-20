Web3MQ Launches L3 Infrastructure Nomos Network for Advanced Application Development

According to Foresight News, Web3MQ has launched the L3 infrastructure Nomos Network and officially upgraded to an L3 and application chain infrastructure service provider. Nomos Network is a new generation of modular application chain architecture based on the Starknet Madara platform. It meets higher-level application development requirements by implementing state channels and shared decentralized sorters in areas such as transaction fee state pricing, prover incentives, network upgradability, and composability. Currently, the first application chain built on Nomos Network supports high-frequency, low-latency, and Intent-driven execution application scenarios, including message pushing, full-chain gaming, and UniswapX-like Intent-driven DEX. Web3MQ is an important participant in the Starknet ecosystem and a core developer of the Madara platform. It has completed seed round financing, but the financing price has not been disclosed.

