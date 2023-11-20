copy link
Rokid Raises $20 Million in Equity Financing Led by NetDragon
Binance News
2023-11-20 10:04
According to Foresight News, AR hardware company Rokid has completed a $20 million equity financing round led by NetDragon. In addition to the investment, the two companies have signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement to explore metaverse opportunities globally using Rokid's augmented reality (AR) technology.
