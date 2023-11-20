Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Santander Private Banking International Offers Crypto Trading for High-Net-Worth Clients in Switzerland

Binance News
2023-11-20 09:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Santander Private Banking International, a division of Spanish financial services giant Banco Santander, is now offering high-net-worth clients in Switzerland the ability to trade and invest in major cryptocurrencies bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). An internal announcement revealed that the bank plans to offer additional cryptocurrencies that meet its screening criteria over the next several months. The service is provided only upon client request through relationship managers, and the assets are held in a regulated custody model where the bank stores the private cryptographic keys in a secure environment. This move is considered bold, as most large banks tend to focus on tokenization and avoid exposure to open-access blockchains and the cryptocurrencies that operate on them. Banco Santander, which is over 160 years old, has 166 million customers. Its private bank serves 210,000 wealthy clients, with assets and deposits totaling approximately $315 billion. John Whelan, head of crypto and digital assets at Santander, stated in an email that Swiss regulation related to digital assets is among the first and most advanced in the world, providing clarity and a comprehensive regulatory environment for clients. He added that as holding crypto as an alternative asset class continues to grow, clients are likely to prefer relying on their existing financial institutions to manage their assets.
View full text