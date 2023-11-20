copy link
create picture
more
Osaka Digital Exchange Launches Japan's First Digital Securities Trading
Binance News
2023-11-20 09:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Osaka Digital Exchange Co. is set to launch Japan's first digital securities trading on December 25th. The initial trading will involve security tokens issued by real estate investment company Ichigo Inc. Ichigo plans to sell approximately JPY 3 billion (around USD 20.1 million) worth of real estate investment-backed securities.
View full text