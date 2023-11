WLD Price Surges Over 16% in 15 Minutes, Reaching New High Since August

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the price of WLD has surged over 16% in the past 15 minutes, breaking through 2.7 USDT and reaching a new high since August. The current price is 2.51 USDT. In related news, OpenAI founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, along with their colleagues, will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.