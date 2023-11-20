copy link
WLD Price Surges Over 16% in 15 Minutes, Reaching New High Since August
Binance News
2023-11-20 08:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the price of WLD has surged over 16% in the past 15 minutes, breaking through 2.7 USDT and reaching a new high since August. The current price is 2.51 USDT. In related news, OpenAI founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, along with their colleagues, will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.
