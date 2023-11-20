Neo Releases Neo-CLI v3.6.2 Update and Deployment Schedule

According to Foresight News, Neo announced the release of Neo-CLI v3.6.2 on November 17th, with deployment to the T5 testnet scheduled for November 21st and to the mainnet on December 4th. The update will add a new system call 'CurrentSigners' to obtain the current transaction signers, a new function 'StrLen' in the native StdLib contract name to obtain the string length in smart contracts, set attribute fees for transactions with 'conflict' attributes, and add cancel commands in neo-cli and rpc for canceling unchained transactions. This upgrade involves changes to native contracts and virtual machines. Neo advises that during the upgrade, data must be resynchronized and not to use old configuration files config.json.

