Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Worldcoin Token Experiences Volatility Amid Sam Altman's Ousting From OpenAI

Binance News
2023-11-20 06:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Worldcoin (WLD), the token of Sam Altman's retina-scanning project, experienced significant volatility in recent days following his ousting from OpenAI. The token reached a high of $2.48 on November 16 before sliding to a low of nearly $1.84 after Altman's departure from OpenAI on November 17. It then rebounded, surging 12% over the past 24 hours to reach an intraday high of $2.54 during Monday morning Asian trading before dropping to $2.30 after Altman was replaced as CEO by Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear. Altman co-founded Worldcoin, which launched in July. Although the project is separate from OpenAI, WLD's initial rebound came after reported efforts by a group of OpenAI executives and investors to reinstate Altman as CEO of the artificial intelligence firm. Worldcoin is a digital identity platform with ambitions to build a World-ID and financial system using retina scanning technology to authenticate humans amid a rise in AI technology. Worldcoin's launch polarized the crypto community, raising questions about its centralization, privacy, and security. AI-related crypto assets have been outperforming over the past 24 hours, with the market capitalization of AI-related tokens increasing by 7.2% to $6.5 billion. Tokens such as Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Akash Network (AKT) recorded double-digit gains, according to CoinGecko.
View full text