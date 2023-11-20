Worldcoin Token Experiences Volatility Amid Sam Altman's Ousting From OpenAI

According to Cointelegraph, Worldcoin (WLD), the token of Sam Altman's retina-scanning project, experienced significant volatility in recent days following his ousting from OpenAI. The token reached a high of $2.48 on November 16 before sliding to a low of nearly $1.84 after Altman's departure from OpenAI on November 17. It then rebounded, surging 12% over the past 24 hours to reach an intraday high of $2.54 during Monday morning Asian trading before dropping to $2.30 after Altman was replaced as CEO by Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear. Altman co-founded Worldcoin, which launched in July. Although the project is separate from OpenAI, WLD's initial rebound came after reported efforts by a group of OpenAI executives and investors to reinstate Altman as CEO of the artificial intelligence firm. Worldcoin is a digital identity platform with ambitions to build a World-ID and financial system using retina scanning technology to authenticate humans amid a rise in AI technology. Worldcoin's launch polarized the crypto community, raising questions about its centralization, privacy, and security. AI-related crypto assets have been outperforming over the past 24 hours, with the market capitalization of AI-related tokens increasing by 7.2% to $6.5 billion. Tokens such as Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Akash Network (AKT) recorded double-digit gains, according to CoinGecko.

