Decentralized Content Distribution Protocol RSS3 Creates MetaMask Social Snap

According to Foresight News, decentralized content distribution and social protocol RSS3 has announced the creation of MetaMask Social Snap RSS3 Social Notifier. This new feature allows MetaMask users to connect all on-chain social profiles, such as Lens and Farcaster, and synchronize their existing social graphs. Users will receive notifications directly through MetaMask and be able to follow their friends' latest activities in a human-readable format. Currently, the RSS3 Social Notifier is still awaiting final approval and listing from MetaMask. In the meantime, users can try it out using the MetaMask developer version, MetaMask Flask.

