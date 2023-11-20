Arbitrum Community Proposes Rewarding Early Contributors with ARB Tokens

According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum community has created and published a proposal called 'Empowering Early Contributors: Community Arbitrator Proposal' on-chain. Voting for the proposal will begin on November 21 at 02:55 Beijing time and end on December 5 at 02:55. The proposal suggests distributing 500,000 ARB tokens equally among 24 members. Foresight News notes that the Arbitrum community has already passed the 'Empowering Early Contributors: Community Arbitrator Proposal' vote on Snapshot, with a support rate of 40.67%. The proposal recommends allocating 500,000 ARB tokens as rewards for Arbitrum community members known as 'arbitrators', with 25 arbitrators receiving an equal share of 20,000 ARB tokens each.

