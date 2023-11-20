copy link
create picture
more
Backpack Exchange Launches SOL/USDC Spot Trading
Binance News
2023-11-20 03:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange Backpack has announced the launch of SOL/USDC spot trading on its platform. This development allows users to trade the Solana (SOL) token against the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, expanding the available trading options on the exchange.
View full text