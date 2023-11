Backpack Exchange Launches SOL/USDC Spot Trading

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange Backpack has announced the launch of SOL/USDC spot trading on its platform. This development allows users to trade the Solana (SOL) token against the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, expanding the available trading options on the exchange.