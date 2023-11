Nervos CKB Experiences First Halving, Reducing Inflation Rate

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Nervos CKB underwent its first halving on November 20 at 01:23:47 Beijing time. Following the halving, the base issuance of CKB was reduced by half, decreasing from 4.2 billion annually to 2.1 billion. Consequently, the actual inflation rate dropped from 7.92% to 3.77%.