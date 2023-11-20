copy link
create picture
more
Nervos CKB Experiences First Halving, Reducing Inflation Rate
Binance News
2023-11-20 02:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Nervos CKB underwent its first halving on November 20 at 01:23:47 Beijing time. Following the halving, the base issuance of CKB was reduced by half, decreasing from 4.2 billion annually to 2.1 billion. Consequently, the actual inflation rate dropped from 7.92% to 3.77%.
View full text