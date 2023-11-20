copy link
Travala.com to Stop Supporting BUSD by January 2024
Binance News
2023-11-20 01:24
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking platform Travala.com has announced that it will cease support for BUSD on January 1, 2024. Users can withdraw their BUSD before 15:00 Beijing time on January 1, 2024. If not withdrawn, the remaining BUSD will be automatically converted into travel points at a rate of 1 BUSD to 1 travel point.
