Synthetix Announces Upcoming Launch of Perps V3 with Andromeda Update
Binance News
2023-11-20 01:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Synthetix, a synthetic asset protocol, has announced the upcoming launch of Perps V3 through the Andromeda update on Base. The next step for V3 includes the introduction of various collateral types, cross-margining, account-based access, and liquidation upgrades among other new features.
