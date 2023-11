Synthetix Announces Upcoming Launch of Perps V3 with Andromeda Update

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Synthetix, a synthetic asset protocol, has announced the upcoming launch of Perps V3 through the Andromeda update on Base. The next step for V3 includes the introduction of various collateral types, cross-margining, account-based access, and liquidation upgrades among other new features.