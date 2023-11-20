copy link
BTC and ETH Active Supply Drops to Historic Lows
Binance News
2023-11-20 01:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block reveals that the active supply of BTC and ETH has dropped to its lowest level in history over the past year. In the last 12 months, only 30.12% of BTC and 39.15% of ETH have changed hands.
