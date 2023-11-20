copy link
Whale 0x828 Resumes ETH Purchases After Selling 17,500 Coins
2023-11-20 00:51
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin reported that Whale 0x828, known for its significant Ethereum (ETH) trading, has resumed buying ETH after selling 17,500 coins two days ago. The whale used 18 million USDC to purchase 9,131 ETH at an average price of $1,971.
