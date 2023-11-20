Eight Security Incidents Result in $35.29 Million Loss in One Week

According to Foresight News, between November 12th and 18th, there were eight security incidents resulting in a total loss of approximately $35,291,069. The affected platforms include Trader Joe, SpookySwap, dYdX, PIPI, Lendora Protocol, BABYFIDO, Builders NFT, and Kronos Research. These security breaches highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry in ensuring the safety and security of users' funds and assets. As the industry continues to grow and attract more users, the need for robust security measures and constant vigilance against potential threats becomes increasingly important.

