dYdX CEO Announces Bounty for Assistance in Investigating Attack

According to Foresight News, dYdX CEO Antonio Juliano announced on Twitter that the company will offer a bounty to those who provide assistance in investigating the recent targeted attack on the platform. Juliano clarified that the bounty will not be offered to the attacker or used for negotiation purposes. Currently, dYdX has made significant progress in identifying the attacker and is reporting the information they have gathered to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation. As previously reported by Foresight News, the dYdX v3 insurance fund suffered a loss of approximately $9 million due to the liquidation of YFI, with the CEO stating that the platform had been targeted in an attack.

View full text