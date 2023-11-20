Upcoming Token Unlocks for PYTH, ID, 1INCH, EUL, AVAX, and ACA

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlock reveals that between November 20 and 26, tokens PYTH, ID, 1INCH, EUL, AVAX, and ACA will undergo a one-time unlock. Specifically, Pyth Network's token PYTH will have its first unlock of 1.5 billion tokens on November 20 at 22:00, which includes Publisher Reward, ecosystem growth, protocol development, and community and startup portions. On November 22 at 08:00, SPACE ID's token ID will unlock 18.49 million tokens (approximately $4.82 million), accounting for 6.46% of the circulating supply. 1inch's token 1INCH will unlock 21,400 tokens (about $7,850) on November 23 at 04:00. Euler's token EUL will unlock 135,000 tokens (approximately $360,000), representing 0.72% of the circulating supply, on November 23 at 12:00. Avalanche's token AVAX will unlock 9.54 million tokens (about $218 million), accounting for 2.68% of the circulating supply, on November 24 at 08:00. Lastly, Acala's token ACA will unlock 4.66 million tokens (approximately $259,000), representing 0.56% of the circulating supply, on November 25 at 08:00.

