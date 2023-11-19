OMTrade Raises $6 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, social trading platform OMTrade has announced the completion of a $6 million seed funding round. Participants in the funding round included STEPN developer Find Satoshi Lab, Folius Ventures, Meteorite Labs, Incuba Alpha, and KSK Fund. OMTrade's core focus is to realign the interests of traders and followers through features such as batch trading, monthly high watermark settlements, and market-based profit-sharing structures. The platform has also introduced the role of initiators to attract traders.

