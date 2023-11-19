copy link
Blockchain NORDEK Announces $10 Million Grant Program for Web3 Payment Projects
2023-11-19 14:04
According to Foresight News, blockchain company NORDEK has announced the launch of a $10 million grant program called 'NORDEK Finnovate'. The program aims to provide strategic financing, expert guidance, and networking opportunities for Web3 payment projects on the NORDEK chain. This initiative is expected to foster innovation and growth within the blockchain and Web3 payment sectors.
