Physical Dogecoin Set to Launch to the Moon in December 2023

According to CryptoPotato, the Dogecoin team announced that Astrobotic has scheduled the launch of a physical DOGE to the moon. The coin will be included in the DHL Moonbox and transported via ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket on December 23, 2023. The initiative traces back to a Dogecoin community fundraising campaign initiated in 2015. The cryptocurrency’s journey to the moon is now set to materialize through a collaborative effort with Astrobotic, an employee-owned space company specializing in advanced navigation, operation, power, testing, and computing systems for spacecraft. Astrobotic has established itself as a prominent figure in the space exploration sector by developing a suite of technologies and systems tailored for lunar missions. The company’s array of lunar landers and rovers is dedicated to transporting payloads to the moon on behalf of diverse entities, encompassing companies, governments, universities, non-profits, and individuals. Recognized as America’s testing ground for suborbital and lunar exploration, Astrobotic’s test facilities and terrestrial landers play a pivotal role in enhancing global accessibility to space. The upcoming launch of the DHL Moonbox, carrying physical Dogecoin to the moon, is scheduled to take place aboard ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket in December. This achievement holds symbolic significance for the Dogecoin community, exemplifying the collective power of effort and crowdfunding in propelling a cryptocurrency into uncharted territories. The news had a positive impact on DOGE’s price movements during the week. The asset was the only larger-cap altcoin in the green at one point during the week, with a massive 10% surge while the rest of the market was dumping hard. However, that has not been the case over the past 24 hours, as DOGE is now the only one in the red, with a 4.5% daily decline.

View full text