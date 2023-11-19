copy link
create picture
more
Backpack Exchange Resumes Operations After Website Glitch
Binance News
2023-11-19 13:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange Backpack Exchange experienced a website glitch, causing disruptions in its operations. The engineering team worked diligently to restore the website to normal functionality. Backpack Exchange later confirmed that the website had resumed normal operations.
View full text