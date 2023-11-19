Ripple's VP Highlights Role of CBDCs in Advancing Global Financial Inclusion

According to Cointelegraph, James Wallis, Ripple's vice president for central bank digital currencies (CBDC) Engagements, emphasized the role of CBDCs in promoting global financial inclusion in a recent video. Wallis explained that financial inclusion aims to extend financial services to individuals worldwide, particularly those with low incomes and no connections to financial institutions. He identified key factors behind financial exclusion, such as low incomes and a lack of existing ties with financial institutions, which lead to the absence of a credit history. In regions with financial exclusion, banks are often commercial entities driven by shareholder interests, making it difficult to serve individuals with limited resources as generating profits from such a demographic is challenging. Wallis argued that CBDCs offer a cost-effective solution by enabling financial services at a significantly lower cost than traditional methods. CBDCs provide streamlined payment options and opportunities to establish credit, even without previous ties to financial institutions. This allows individuals to build credit histories, gain borrowing capabilities, and stimulate the growth of their businesses. Wallis concluded that CBDCs represent a transformative innovation addressing global challenges in financial inclusion. Ripple is collaborating with over 20 central banks worldwide on CBDC initiatives and has taken on the role of the technology partner for the second phase of the CBDC project in the Republic of Georgia. Ripple is also actively engaged in CBDC collaborations in Bhutan, Palau, Montenegro, Colombia, and Hong Kong. In July, Ripple received recognition from Currency Research for its contributions to digital currency advancement and best sustainability initiative, particularly for fostering innovation in CBDCs. Before partnering with the NBG for the digital lari project, Ripple had proactively aligned itself with organizations seeking to explore CBDC implementations.

