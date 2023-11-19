copy link
Kronos Research Loses 13,007 ETH Worth $25 Million in Unauthorized Access Incident
Binance News
2023-11-19 07:29
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency quant firm Kronos Research has lost 13,007 ETH, valued at approximately $25 million, in a recent attack. The company had previously disclosed that some of its API keys were accessed without authorization and had temporarily suspended all trading to investigate the incident. The potential loss is not significant in proportion to the company's assets, and Kronos Research is currently working to resume trading as soon as possible.
