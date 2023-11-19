WLD Price Surges 10% in Three Hours, OpenAI Investors Push for Sam Altman's Return as CEO

According to Foresight News, the price of WLD has broken through 2.2 USDT and is currently trading at 2.23 USDT, with a nearly 10% increase in the past three hours. In other news, OpenAI investors are reportedly pressuring the company's board to reinstate Sam Altman as CEO. According to Bloomberg, the board is in discussions with Altman about returning to the company as its chief executive officer. The Verge also cited multiple sources familiar with the matter, confirming the ongoing talks between OpenAI's board and Sam Altman.

