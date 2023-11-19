copy link
Scammers Impersonate PeckShield and Zachxbt Accounts on X/Twitter
Binance News
2023-11-19 03:03
According to Foresight News, PeckShield has reported that scammers are impersonating their account and the account of Zachxbt on X/Twitter, posting phishing advertisements. Users are advised to exercise caution.
