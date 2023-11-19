copy link
OpenChat Partners with Modclub for Decentralized Content Moderation and Facial Recognition Testing
According to Foresight News, OpenChat, a decentralized chat application based on DFINITY's Internet Computer, has partnered with decentralized content moderation platform Modclub. The collaboration aims to help with content moderation and test facial recognition technology to limit users from anonymously using multiple accounts and bots for token mining or receiving airdrops.
